Mike Tarsia’s 4th of July Display

Submitted by Jane Tarsia.

Mike Tarsia has a bigger and better 4th of July Display including flags, lights, video, music and more! Everything is turned on a dusk. Stop by 7826 Agate Dr SW in Lakewood to see. Stop and sing along if you want!

