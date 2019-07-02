Make your plans for this year’s Freedom Fest

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — This year’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord Freedom Fest celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 4 at Cowan and Memorial stadiums on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The fireworks display is scheduled to start at about 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the general public.

Freedom Fest offers fair food, the Classy Chassis Car Show, carnival rides, games, stage entertainment, Kids’ World magic, games and kids’ stage acts, sponsor booth giveaways, roving entertainers and more.

Eddie Montgomery, of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry band, is the Freedom Fest headliner. Montgomery is touring in honor of his duo partner, Troy Gentry, who died in 2017.

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., The Beach Balls – Beach Boys tribute band;

1 – 2:30 p.m., Blues Power Revue – 50’s, 60’s and Blues Brothers tribute band;

3 – 4 p.m., Infinity Project – Journey tribute band;

5 – 6 p.m., Megs McLean – young country artist;

6:30 – 8 p.m., Montgomery Gentry – American country superstars.

Salute to the Union begins at 8:30 p.m. in Cowan Stadium followed by an America’s I Corps Band concert at 9 p.m. The fireworks display will begin around 10 p.m., or as soon as it’s completely dark.

To see a complete list of scheduled events and additional information visit, www.JBLMFreedomFest.com.

ACCESS AND PARKING INFORMATION

Visitors may not bring weapons, alcohol, glass bottles, illegal drugs, fireworks, or pets onto the base or onto festival grounds. All visitors to JBLM are subject to search, as are vehicles, purses, backpacks and other hand-carried items entering the base. Medical alert and medical assistance animals are permitted. Marijuana is illegal on JBLM.

Non-Department of Defense visitors need to access JBLM via Interstate 5 Exit 119 and enter through the DuPont Gate. Drivers should have a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Passengers age 16 and older must bring a state or federal government issued photo ID to be admitted to the base. Drivers will be directed to a satellite parking area, where shuttle buses will provide transportation to the stadiums.

Military ID cardholders with base access may enter at other gates. Parking is first-come, first-served and carpooling is encouraged when possible.