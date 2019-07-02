Lakewood Community Foundation Fund names 2019 grantees

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) recently announced their grants for 2019. Among them was $5,000 for the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park. The money will be used to complete construction of new playground equipment at Kiwanis Park “to provide a healthy, fun and inviting play experience for the children of the City of Lakewood.”

This grant helped Kiwanis reach their goal of $60,000 for the equipment.

The LCFF is an endowed fund with oversight by the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, and their stated vision is to connect donors with worthy causes to benefit the Lakewood Community. The LCFF was created by the Rotary Clubs of Lakewood and Clover Park in 1993, and recently achieved their goal of getting to one million dollars in the endowment.

For more information, go to www.lakewoodcommunityfoundation.com