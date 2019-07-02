Book Signing with Susanne Bacon at Steilacoom Museum

Maybe you are already familiar with my Wycliff novels and have been waiting for the series’ latest addition for an entire year? Maybe you are looking for a cozy summer vacation read that is set in the South Sound region, in the fictional Victorian small-town of Wycliff? Then you might want to drive over to the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier St., on Saturday, July 6.

“Haunted Homes” is the latest of so far five Wycliff novels by author and Suburban Times columnist Susanne Bacon.

I’ll be signing my latest Wycliff novel, “Haunted Homes”, from 1 through 3 pm. Of course, there will be time to chat, to ask me questions, or to make suggestions. All other Wycliff novels as well as my Suburban Times essay collection “Home from Home” will be available at the museum as long as stock lasts. And while you are there, why not also take a look around the museum (there currently is an intriguing hat exhibition!) and around town which are also featured in my Wycliff novels?!