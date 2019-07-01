The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council July 2 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, July 2 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    • Minutes of June 18, 2019
    • Approval of Payroll Checks #111550- #111556 & #111599 – #111600 in the amount of $173,227.82
    • Approval of Claims Checks #111605 – #111655 in the amount of $200,652.05 and Manual Checks #111601 & #111603 in the amount of $18,780.06
    • Set Hearing Date Small Cell Deployment Ordinance (AB 2926)
    • Mayor Pro Tempore (AB 2931)
    • Update – Pierce County Sewer Capacity Charge (AB 2929) (Ordinance #1603)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    • Life Saving Award – Sergeant Larry Whelan
  6. New Items
    • Small Cell Deployment Ordinance (AB 2926)
    • Lakewood Water District Settlement Agreement (AB 2932)
    • Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project, Change Order #2 (AB 2930) (*)
  7. Reports
    • Mayor
    • Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    • Council
  8. Study Session
    • Nuisance Ordinance – Beekeeping Regulations

