Steilacoom Town Council July 2 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, July 2 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of June 18, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #111550- #111556 & #111599 – #111600 in the amount of $173,227.82
- Approval of Claims Checks #111605 – #111655 in the amount of $200,652.05 and Manual Checks #111601 & #111603 in the amount of $18,780.06
- Set Hearing Date Small Cell Deployment Ordinance (AB 2926)
- Mayor Pro Tempore (AB 2931)
- Update – Pierce County Sewer Capacity Charge (AB 2929) (Ordinance #1603)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation
- Life Saving Award – Sergeant Larry Whelan
- New Items
- Small Cell Deployment Ordinance (AB 2926)
- Lakewood Water District Settlement Agreement (AB 2932)
- Steilacoom Blvd. Improvements Project, Change Order #2 (AB 2930) (*)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Nuisance Ordinance – Beekeeping Regulations
