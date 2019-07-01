Please Help Dedicated Tillicum Community Center Staff

Caring for Kids has been working with the Tillicum Community Center for years. Shaughan and Claudia Fisher have been our contact persons and the relationship with the center over the years. We were really excited when they finally got the house they had been pursuing over the past months.

Shortly after the excitement of the new house, Shaughan was not doing very well health wise and we found out that he had stage 3 liver and esophageal cancer. We were devastated.

As things got worse, their new house had a water leak which created mold and rotting wood. They also found asbestos. That is after three inspections!

They had to move out into a hotel. Well I guess it couldn’t have gotten worse, but Shaughan’s Karaoke equipment was stolen out of their garage while they were in the hotel.

Please help us help Shaughan and Claudia! You can send a check to Caring for Kids directed to Shaughan and Claudia Fisher. They have been dedicated employees and volunteers of our community. Please help!

Caring for Kids, 237 Eldorado Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466 Questions carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777