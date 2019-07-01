It’s that time a year again where we remind Fourth of July revelers the rules around fireworks in Lakewood.

Fireworks are permitted between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3, 4 and 5 ONLY. Click the images for descriptions of legal and illegal fireworks.

Allowed fireworks. Image courtesy the Washington State Patrol Fire Protection Bureau/Office of the State Fire Marshal

Firework discharge is NOT ALLOWED in city parks or on city property.

July 4 is one of our busiest holidays for police officers. Please be smart, don’t mix alcohol and explosives, keep children away from fireworks and remember we already have extremely dry conditions so be mindful not only about where you light your fireworks, but also where they will fall.

Illegal fireworks/ Image courtesy Washington State Patrol Fire Protection Bureau/Office of the State Fire Marshal

Want to leave the fireworks demonstration to the professionals?

Tacoma is holding its annual Tacoma Freedom Fair. Find more details.

And Joint Base Lewis-McChord will once again hold its Freedom Fest, open to the public. Find event details here.