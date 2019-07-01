DuPont Public Hearing for Paramedic Levy July 9

The DuPont City Council will conduct a Public Hearing at its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at approximately 7:00 pm, at City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, regarding the Council vote on an ordinance to put on the November ballot a proposed increase to the City’s regular property tax levy which would fund the DuPont Fire Department’s ability to provide paramedic services.

All persons are invited to attend the hearing and provide written or oral testimony regarding the revenue bond or submit written comments prior to the public hearing to the City Clerk’s Office, or by email to kmuir@dupontwa.gov. For further questions, please contact Andy Takata, City Administrator, at (253) 912-5215.

