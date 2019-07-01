Be Safe, Sane and Neighborly this July 4

University Place Public Safety personnel want to remind all residents of U.P. that this is the first year that the new fireworks ordinance is in effect. To ensure your celebration is legal:

Only discharge legal fireworks, defined as:

Sparklers

Fountains

Smokes

Novelties such as smoke balls, snakes and pop-its

Remember that fireworks can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4.”We want to encourage people to be good neighbors on the Fourth of July,” said Jennifer Hales, public safety administrator for the City of University Place. “If you know your neighbors have little children who are likely to be sleeping or like to turn in before midnight, we encourage people to be considerate. After all, you will be neighbors every day of the year, not just on Independence Day. Plus, since the sun will set at 9:09 p.m. on July 4, it will be plenty dark well before midnight for discharging fireworks.”

For those who want to leave the fireworks to the professionals, there will be large public pyrotechnic displays in Steilacoom, at Tacoma’s Freedom Fair and on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. For more information visit the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.