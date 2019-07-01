Submitted by Karen Konrad.

The small town of Dupont has many charms, an extensive trail system, historical landmarks that go back to the Hudson Bay Company, and an active citizenry.

DuPont also faces one of its greatest challenges, extensive industrial development that compromises city codes and appellant rulings.

As a 16-year resident I have witnessed how development has adversely affected our community.

DuPont is home to several large industrial parks. Consequently, our town’s infrastructure and resources have been overwhelmed by the onslaught of semi-trucks and related noise and safety issues.

Additionally, we have a mayor who listens to developers rather than his electorate. Nonetheless public out-cry, halted two major projects. The dedication, resilience and perseverance shown by these residents continues. This is democracy in action. DuPont will not be a community erased.

Please consider how many other small towns along the I-5 corridor have succumbed to bulldozers and the fancy talk of developers?

I ask

Who is benefiting?

Who is paying the price?