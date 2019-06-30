Vickery Avenue Bridge over SR 512 reopens

PUYALLUP – The Vickery Avenue Bridge over State Route 512 has reopened to all travelers.

The closure, which began Monday morning, gave contractor crews the ability to remove and replace worn and rutted asphalt along the entire bridge span.

WSDOT appreciates travelers’ patience and assistance as crews replaced the driving surface of the highway overpass.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com for regularly updated information about state highway construction and maintenance in Pierce County. Real time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app or Twitter.