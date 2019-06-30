Steilacoom 5G Ordinance moving to Council for approval

Submitted by Michael Litt.

DRAFT – SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENT REGULATION. The Planning Commission has recommended to the Council a draft ordinance concerning the deployment of small cell facilities.

These facilities are antennas and related equipment that are attached to utility poles to provide wireless telecommunication. Under an FCC order, the Town must permit these facilities within the Town rights-of-way.

The proposed ordinance establishes the process to approve proposed small cell facilities and limit their visual impact. Within the Historic District and all areas where the utilities have been moved underground, small cell facilities will have their cables and wiring inside utility poles, and the antennas made to look like a part of the pole.

The ordinance will be introduced at the July 2 Town Council meeting, and a public hearing will be held at the July 16 Council meeting. For more information, contact Doug Fortner, Town Planner, at (253) 581-1912 or doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Draft Ordinance can be found here.

Search Facebook for “5G” and you will see that Palm Beach, FL – Stop 5G Florida – and other coastal communities have passed legislation exempting their communities from legislation limiting local control.

Here are just a few more Facebook groups dealing with 5G concerns:

Please let your elected council members know how you feel about 5G equipment added to Steilacoom light poles and 5G radio waves permeating our town and our bodies.

Mayor

Ron Lucas, 253 588-6217 – ron.lucas@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Council Members

Fred Crumley, 253 584-4776 – fred.crumley@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Pete Franklin, 253 584-0808 – pete.franklin@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Nancy Henderson, 253 584-7284 – nancy.henderson@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Marion Smith, 253 589-8534 – marion.smith@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Roger Neal, 253 691-6120 – roger.neal@ci.steilacoom.wa.us