4th of July Ice Cream Social in Steilacoom

Submitted by Marianne Bull.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) invites everybody to its Annual 4th of July Ice Cream Social.

Ice cream and root beer floats will be served from noon to 4:00 (unless we run out of ice cream earlier). The Social takes place on the museum patio located at the corner of Rainier and Main Streets in Steilacoom. Enjoy these sweet delights while taking in the panoramic views of the Puget Sound and the Town of Steilacoom.

You can enjoy an ice cream cone, ice cream sundae or a root beer float on the patio or sitting in the grass under apple trees shaded by the historic Orr Home. The museum and historic wagon shop will be open for all to enjoy.

The SHMA Ice Cream Social is a traditional part of the 4th of July celebration in the oldest town in Washington State. The festivities include a street fair, parade and so much more to commemorate our nations birthday. So come down to Steilacoom to celebrate the 4th and stop in at the Ice Cream Social for a cool treat!

In addition, the Museum Store will have a booth at the street fair in front of the Town Hall – stop and see what is new at the Museum Store.

Do remember that Steilacoom Blvd is closed into town from Hewitt Drive to Puyallup Street for road construction, and a detour is marked. There is no parking on that Steilacoom Blvd section as in past years.