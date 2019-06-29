WorkForce Central and partners win grant to transform lives in 98404

TACOMA, Wash. – WorkForce Central and a large group of community partners have won a $1.75 million grant aimed at lifting 250 households out of poverty on Tacoma’s Eastside.

The Economic Security for All grant, which uses funds from the governor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act discretionary U.S. Department of Labor budget, was designed to focus on one zip code and lift a significant number of people out of poverty over the course of 33 months.

The grant will serve 440 people in the 98404 zip code who are currently on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or are eligible for it. WorkForce Central and its partners will coordinate an outreach and support effort in that area with a special emphasis on the Salishan Community. The goal: to move those 440 people into career pathways that will launch them above 200 percent of the federal poverty level – or earning an income above $32,480 (200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of two).

“Thank you to all of our partners who worked together quickly in a very short amount of time to submit a winning proposal,” said Linda Nguyen, CEO of WorkForce Central. “This award, coupled with resources committed by WorkForce Central and our partners, will enable us to launch and support demonstrated and innovative strategies that will help our families achieve economic stability.”