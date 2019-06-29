U.P. Business Recruitment and Retention Incentives

The City of U.P. views economic development as a critical part of its efforts to create a strong and thriving community, especially since business tax revenue supports community services, including schools and public safety. That is why City leaders are committed to recruiting new businesses and retaining those who already do business in U.P.

To support this effort, the City of U.P. offers incentives to employers who create a minimum of five new jobs with a minimum salary of 80 percent of Pierce County’s median annual household income. Employers who meet these requirements may be eligible for tax or fee relief in an amount up to $275 per new employee.

Each new job brings with it spending at local service providers as well as at U.P.’s retailers and eateries. And in the best case scenario, employees who work in U.P. decide they want to live in U.P., too.

Want to know more about U.P.’s business recruitment and retention incentive program? Contact the Economic Development Department or call 253.460.5442. Work is also underway on a special incentive page for the City’s website. Watch for details in future issues of Talking UP.