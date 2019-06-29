Ferry runs added for Independence Day and summertime travelers

The Pierce County Ferry will offer additional runs to accommodate Independence Day and summertime travelers between Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Ketron Island.

The ferry will offer travelers additional runs using the holiday two-boat schedule July 3, 4 and 7. The ferry will follow the normal one-boat schedule July 5 and 6. The 10 p.m. run on July 5 will be moved to 11 p.m.

Riders are encouraged to use the online ferry schedule at www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry. The twice-monthly fuel run scheduled for July 3 will be moved to July 2 – after the last scheduled passenger run. The 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. runs on July 3 will be available for vehicles and passengers.

Reminder: Fireworks prohibited on the ferry

Fireworks are prohibited on the ferry. Only non-aerial, non-explosive fireworks – such as sparklers – in their original packaging may be transported aboard the ferry. Fireworks of any type may not be ignited on the ferry.

Low tides

Vehicles with low ground clearance or that are oversized may be asked to go on a different sailing during extreme tides that will occur July 1-7. Extreme tides are those zero feet or below. Please check tide tables prior to travel and call the ferry terminal with questions at 253-588-1950.

Two-boat summer service begins July 12

The two-boat schedule offers additional runs on Fridays and Sundays from July 12 to Aug. 25. The additional runs will occur in the afternoon and early evening. The last run on Fridays within those dates will depart at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.