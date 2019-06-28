Visit the Community Gallery in U.P.

In case you missed it during Duck Daze, be sure to check out the Community Gallery in the Civic Building Atrium. This photographic retrospective provides an opportunity to reflect on U.P.’s first 25 years and to think ahead to what the next 25 should look like.

The images document how our city has changed over the years and reinforce how a solid vision, comprehensive planning and financial foresight have helped University Place grow and thrive since it was incorporated in 1995.

Watch future issues of Talking UP, Headlines and the City’s website for information on the Gallery’s public viewing hours.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to enroll in FlashVote. This short survey tool will be used over the course of the next year to get community feedback on critical issues such as economic development, planning and public safety as City leaders begin to shape how U.P.’s comprehensive plan will guide efforts through 2045.