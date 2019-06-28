Steilacoom Town Administrator June 28 Update to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 2, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – July 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

4th of July:

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed on the 4th of July.

Possession or Use of Fireworks Illegal in Steilacoom:

In 2009, the Town Council adopted ordinance 1456 amending the Steilacoom Municipal Code to make the possession and or use of fireworks illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500 respectively. Please be aware of the provisions and inform any family members, guests, or others of these regulations prior to their coming to Steilacoom to celebrate the 4th of July.

Steilacoom Boulevard Closure:

Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard was closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Lane. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc. and applies not only to weekdays but also weekend and evenings and on the 4th of July.

Saltar’s Point Park:

Saltar’s Point Park will be closed at 8 PM on the 4th of July.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season started and will now continue every Wednesday through the end of August. The markets are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM. (There will be no Market on July 3rd).

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series continues on July 10 with Jessica Lynne, a country music entertainer. Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds. (There will be no concert on July 3rd).

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued painting traffic symbols on Town streets and Pierce County completed the annual street-striping of center and fog lines throughout Town; maintained rights-of-way; sprayed for noxious weeds; swept streets; vactored catch basins; worked with the contractor on the Steilacoom Boulevard project; prepared for the 4th of July; and performed other tasks as assigned.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor continued installation of pilings to be used in the construction of the retaining and continued installation of storm drains and joint utility trenches between Madrona Point Lane and Hewitt Drive.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew reconnected a service in the 600 block of Martin Street; performed utility disconnections and reconnections for nonpayment; disconnected a transformer in the 2600 block of Madrona Point Lane; assisted the Water/Sewer Crew with a water service on D Street; removed the flag pole at the Public Safety Building for repairs; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on Steilacoom Boulevard; repaired a water service on D Street; performed hydrant maintenance and painting throughout Town; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on mowing unimproved open space areas and trails in preparation for the 4th of July. Additionally, the crew prepared for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market; mowed parks and other facilities; and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

Ferry Runs Added for Independence Day and Summertime Travelers:

The Pierce County Ferry will offer additional runs to accommodate Independence Day and summertime travelers between Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Ketron Island.

The ferry will offer travelers additional runs using the holiday two-boat schedule July 3, 4 and 7. The ferry will follow the normal one-boat schedule July 5 and 6. The 10 p.m. run on July 5 will be moved to 11 p.m.

Riders are encouraged to use the online ferry schedule at www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry. The twice-monthly fuel run scheduled for July 3 will be moved to July 2 – after the last scheduled passenger run. The 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. runs on July 3 will be available for vehicles and passengers.

Reminder: Fireworks prohibited on the ferry

Fireworks are prohibited on the ferry. Only non-aerial, non-explosive fireworks – such as sparklers – in their original packaging may be transported aboard the ferry. Fireworks of any type may not be ignited on the ferry.

Low tides

Vehicles with low ground clearance or that are oversized may be asked to go on a different sailing during extreme tides that will occur July 1-7. Extreme tides are those zero feet or below. Please check tide tables prior to travel and call the ferry terminal with questions at 253-588-1950.

Two-boat summer service begins July 12

The two-boat schedule offers additional runs on Fridays and Sundays from July 12 to Aug. 25. The additional runs will occur in the afternoon and early evening. The last run on Fridays within those dates will depart at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

2020 Census:

Planning and recruitment for the 2020 Census is currently underway. Once every decade, the federal government conducts a census of the entire population to count everyone in the United States and record basic information about them. Our nation’s founders believed this data was so important that they mandated the decennial census in the Constitution.

In 2020, for the first time ever, the U.S. Census Bureau will accept responses online and by phone. You can still complete the census by mail as well.

To find out additional information about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov. Interested in working for the Census? Positions are currently available. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.