Letter: Appeal of Ecology’s Approval of Waughop Alum Treatment

Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood.

Dear Pollution Control Hearings Board Members: On May 28, 2019 I was advised by an email sent to me from Jon Jennings, Aquatic Pesticide Permit Specialist, that the Washington Department of Ecology had received my comments on the application for permit coverage under the Aquatic Plant and Algae Management General Permit (APAM permit) submitted for Waughop Lake. This email indicated that on May 23, 2019 Ecology decided based upon its review of the application by the City of Lakewood, and after consideration of public comments received, that this project met the conditions for coverage under the APAM permit. This email notice from Jon Jennings advised that I could appeal Ecology’s decision within 30 days of receiving his email.

This is my appeal of Ecology’s decision. I request that this decision be rescinded by action of the Pollution Control Hearings Board for the following reasons.

Ecology summarized all public comments it received from 15 people opposed to the proposed alum treatment of Waughop Lake into 7 short paragraphs labelled Comments and provided Ecology Responses to each of its summarized public comments paragraphs in a document titled Comments and Ecology Responses. In doing so Ecology took editorial license in regard to public comments received so as to tailor its responses in a fashion that justified (rationalized) its decision to approve granting the City of Lakewood an APAM permit for the discharge of 48,826 pounds of toxic aluminum ions and 109,730 pounds of sulfate ions (which upon reduction in anoxic bottom sediment will form toxic sulfide ions and hydrogen sulfide gas) into Waughop Lake. I have attached copies of the four comment papers and several others that I submitted to Jon Jennings during the 30 day public comment period. I ask that you read these papers so that you can judge for yourselves the adequacy and accuracy of Ecology’s summarization of public comments received and, in turn, assess the validity of Ecology’s response to its summarizations of public comments received.

Ecology’s rationale for making this decision is provided in the body of its Comments and Ecology Responses document. In essence Ecology’s justification for issuing an APAM permit for this unprecedented chemical discharge into Waughop Lake is that it has the authority to do so.

What is missing in Ecology’s response to public comments and in its decision to issue an APAM permit for this discharge of chemical pollutants into Waughop Lake is Ecology’s responsibility to act or require others to act in compliance with provisions of the federal Clean Water Act, legislative enacted RCWs and legislatively approved WACs. I have attached a paper titled Basis for Appeal that addresses Ecology’s responsibilities in this regard.

Ecology’s responsibility under provisions of US EPA administered Federal Clean Water Act, legislatively enacted RCWs and legislatively approved WACs is to take the appropriate action to assure restoration of safe beneficial use of nutrient polluted, by two state owned institutions, Waughop Lake. Furthermore, Ecology has the authority to require that the perpetrators of Waughop Lake’s pollution take the requisite action to assure its safe beneficial uses. The application of aluminum sulfate and sodium aluminate does not do this.

Ecology’s decision to issue an APAM permit for the discharge of 48,826 pounds of toxic aluminum ions and 109,730 pounds of sulfate ions (which upon reduction in anoxic bottom sediment will form toxic sulfide ions and hydrogen sulfide gas) into Waughop Lake is incongruent with is mandated responsibilities and misapplication of its authority.

On the basis of all the factors presented in this letter and its attachments, I request that the Pollution Control Hearings Board rescind Ecology’s decision to issue an APAM permit to the City of Lakewood for its proposed alum treatment of Waughop Lake.

Respectfully submitted,

Don Russell

The above letter was sent to the Pollution Control Hearings Board, PO Box 40903, Olympia, WA 98504-0903 on June 21 by Lakewood resident Don Russell. It is printed in The Suburban Times by request.