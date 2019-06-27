Submitted by Nancy White.

Tahoma Fuchsia Society is pleased to announce the First Annual Summer Plant Sale!

Fuchsias in the garden

WHEN: Saturday, June 29, 2019. 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (earlier if sell out).

WHERE: Parking Lot of Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 8601 104th SW, Lakewood, WA 98498-4473. (Located less than 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center and I-5)

Fuchsia Sale

Everything is priced to sell! Fuchsias in gallon pots are $5.00. Fuchsias in 4” pots are $2.00. Also available will be miscellaneous plants and garden items.

TFS Members are on hand to help you find the plants you need and answer all of your questions. You won’t want to miss this great opportunity to find vigorous Hardy Perennial Fuchsias to plant in your garden for beauty year after year.

As always, come early for the best selection! Hope to see you then! Cash, Checks and Credit Cards Accepted