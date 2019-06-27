Lakewood wins Governor’s Smart Communities Award

This month the city of Lakewood was recognized by Governor Jay Inslee as one of 13 communities to earn a Smart Communities Award.

The award recognizes achievements by local leaders statewide who promote smart growth planning and projects that contribute to thriving communities, a prosperous economy and sustainable infrastructure.

“Creativity, collaboration and public engagement are key to ensuring that communities are successful in meeting future growth and prosperity goals,” Inslee said in a prepared release.

“This year’s award-winning plans and projects exemplify some of the reasons why Washington is consistently ranked one of the best states in America.”

Lakewood received the Smart Vision Award for its Downtown Plan. The award recognizes an “outstanding comprehensive plan, sub-area plan or countywide planning policies.”

Here are the judge’s comments about why Lakewood was recognized:

“Over 2017 and 2018, Lakewood developed a downtown plan reflecting aspirations of multi-generations, ethnicities, residents, businesses and property owners. The plan envisions a well-designed mixed-use place to live, work and shop. Downtown is enriched by parks that are accessible and traversable by all travel modes, and offers a rich quality of life and strong economy. Lakewood’s robust public outreach and development program were excellent for the community members – the decision-makers involved in the planning process.”

The city of Lakewood is honored to receive the award and grateful for the recognition of our Downtown Plan, which will provide the roadmap for the development of our commercial core in the coming years.

We are also excited to watch the progress of the Colonial Plaza project – the first major infrastructure improvement project within our Downtown Plan area. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the summer with a ribbon cutting planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.