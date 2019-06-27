Grocery Outlet Announces Ninth Annual ‘Independence from Hunger’ Campaign

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, today launched its ninth consecutive Independence from Hunger® Food Drive to combat food insecurity. From June 26 – July 31, 2019, the month-long campaign will collect cash donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods in-store at Grocery Outlet’s 320 locations that will be distributed directly to local food agencies across the country. In addition, online donations made at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate will support Grocery Outlet’s San Francisco bay area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank.

According to the USDA’s latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, 15 million households suffer limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurity (USDA, Household Food Security in the United States in 2017). Each independently owned and operated Grocery Outlet store is committed to giving back to the local community and have partnered locally to bring the community together in providing families nutritious food.

“At Grocery Outlet, our main focus is offering value and giving back to our local communities. Each year, our success in doing so through IFH has grown due to the commitment of our employees, owner-operators and charitable partners,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet, Inc. “As we continue to grow as an organization, our goal is to leverage our presence in order to expand the awareness and success of the Independence from Hunger campaign.”

Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected more than $5 million nationwide. Customers can contribute in the various ways:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

Pick up a pre-made bag that is complete with an assortment of groceries selected by the local food agency and then place it in a collection bin at the front of the store.

Donate online by visiting Grocery Outlet.com/Donate. Online donations support the San Francisco bay area community through Grocery Outlet's partnership with Alameda County Community Food Bank.

“Since 1946, our core values have been built around our desire to both provide and give back to our local communities,” said MacGregor Read, Vice Chairman at Grocery Outlet, Inc. “Our customers and communities alike are the foundation of our success. We feel it’s important to continue supporting these communities in every way possible.”

Customers can make a difference by visiting their local Grocery Outlet and participating in the Independence from Hunger food drive. For more information, visit GroceryOutlet.com.

