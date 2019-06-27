Council funds public safety, infrastructure and permitting in supplemental budget

The Pierce County Council voted 6 – 0 on Tuesday, June 25 to adopt Ordinance 2019-32s2, a supplemental budget that supports ferries, property clean-up and permitting.

“The budget enhancements approved by the Council today align with our priorities to strengthen public safety, resolve blighted properties and provide support to some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Council Chair Doug Richardson.

Investments include:

$350,000 to the Blighted Property Maintenance Fund for abatement and clean-up activities.

$45,000 for a Human Trafficking Awareness campaign.

Allocates $490,200 to the Pierce County Ferry Fund for law enforcement services, maintenance and repair.

Authorizes $415,00 for the Chambers Bay Regional Park Event Lawn project.

Provides for the hiring of a limited duration employee to address increased permit volumes.

The County’s first biennial budget (2020 – 2021) will be presented to the Council in the fall.