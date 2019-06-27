Be Wary of Wily Coyotes

University Place residents are reminded to keep their domestic cats and dogs safe amid several reports of coyotes in the area. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends that residents:

Feed dogs and cats indoors. If you must feed your pets outside, do so in the morning or at midday, and pick up food, water bowls, leftovers, and spilled food well before dark every day.

Keep dogs and cats indoors, especially from dusk to dawn. If left outside at night in an unprotected area, cats and small to mid-size dogs may be killed by coyotes. If you suspect losing a dog or cat to a coyote, notify your neighbors. Once a coyote finds easy prey it will return to the area.

Don't feed feral cats. Coyotes prey on these cats as well as any feed you leave out for the feral cats.

Maintain the area around bird feeders. Prevent the buildup of feeder foods under bird feeders. Coyotes will eat bird food and are attracted to the many birds and rodents that come to feeders.

Secure your trash. Use garbage cans with clamps or use rope, chain, bungee cords or weights to hold lids on. To prevent tipping, secure the side handles to metal or wooden stakes driven into the ground. The ideal solution is to keep trash in a shed or garage.

Prevent access to fruit and compost. Keep fruit trees fenced and remove fruit that has fallen. Keep compost piles within a fenced area or securely covered. Cover new compost material with soil or lime to prevent it from smelling and never include animal matter in your compost since it attracts coyotes. If burying food scraps, cover them with at least 12 inches of soil.

If you see a coyote—or traces of one—or have lost a pet to the animals, you can report it to the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 877.933.9847 or submit an online report.