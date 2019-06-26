The Great Race is coming to Tacoma

The LeMay Collection will be welcoming the Great Race drivers and their navigators to Tacoma on June 29.

The Great Race is a Time-Speed-Endurance rally for vintage Cars 1974 and older that starts in Riverside California and ends in Tacoma Washington.

Local dignitaries and fans will welcome the teams across the finish line with a full day of activities including a Show & Shine Car Show Featuring Local Car clubs, music, beer garden, food trucks, vendors, and more!

The LeMay Collection is located at Marymount (325 152nd Street East Tacoma, WA 98445).