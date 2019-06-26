Sager Family Homes files for Planned Development District in Tillicum

The City of Lakewood has received applications for a Planned Development District. The proposal includes the subdivision of 6.58 acres at 8109 North Thorne LN SW (APN# 0219153052) into 20 single family lots to create a planned development district pursuant to 18A.40.500.

Site improvements would include utilities, landscaping, open space and frontage improvements. The property is located in the Residential 2 (R2) zoning district. The complete applications may be reviewed at the Community Development Department, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or at www.cityoflakewood.us/community-development.

Any comments about the proposal must be received by the Community Development Department, Attn: Ramon Rodriguez, Assistant Planner, by 5:00p.m. on July 11, 2019.