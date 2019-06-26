Presentation, public hearing June 27 on proposed 2019-2020 TPS school year budget

The Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors will hear a presentation at its June 27 meeting regarding the proposed budget for the upcoming school year.

Following the presentation by Chief Financial Officer Rosalind Medina, the Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed budget.

The Board meets at 6 p.m. in the fourth floor auditorium of the Central Administration Building, 601 S. Eighth St.

The proposed budget includes position eliminations and spending cuts across the district to help balance a budget with modest revenue growth and higher added costs.

?The following list summarizes the projected changes in revenue and expenses and shows how the district’s proposal to balance the budget affects positions across the district.

Understanding changes to revenue

Loss of $7.7 million of levy and Local Effort Assistance (LEA: state funding for low-income school districts) from current school year

Understanding changes to local levy funding

$16 million in levy and LEA increases over previous law (for a total of $57 million)

Increase Cost in 2019-2020 school year

$5.9 million to increase teaching staff to meet state’s lower K-3 class size compliance, increase of 46 K-3 teachers

to increase teaching staff to meet state’s lower K-3 class size compliance, increase of 46 K-3 teachers $7.4 million estimated increase (at a minimum) in healthcare costs with a state-required switch to the state benefits program

estimated increase (at a minimum) in healthcare costs with a state-required switch to the state benefits program $25.9 million in salary and benefits increases, including pay scale step increases and negotiated raises

in salary and benefits increases, including pay scale step increases and negotiated raises $4.4 million additional operating costs due to inflation

additional operating costs due to inflation Total estimate of $43.6 million of increased district costs in the 2019-2020 school year.

How TPS is balancing the budget

$17.1 million is reductions through our traditional budgeting by priorities process (see below for staffing details)

is reductions through our traditional budgeting by priorities process (see below for staffing details) $4 million in reductions from changes to our school support staffing model (see below for staffing details)

in reductions from changes to our school support staffing model (see below for staffing details) $4.3 million in reserve (savings) funding will be used to offset some of the budget shortfall

in reserve (savings) funding will be used to offset some of the budget shortfall $9.1 million total reserves used – remaining reserve balance will be 5% of total budget as required by board policy

total reserves used – remaining reserve balance will be 5% of total budget as required by board policy $18.2 million in additional reductions and savings from a variety of cost-saving measures including:

in additional reductions and savings from a variety of cost-saving measures including: Carry-over savings from mid-year reductions this school year

Reducing discretionary spending

Reducing exempt compensation

Bundling of paraeducator and hourly positions.

How changes will impact staffing across the district

Across the district, we will have 156 fewer staff positions in the 2019-2020 school year.

in the 2019-2020 school year. Mid-year this school year 43 administration and central support positions were eliminated.

31 individuals received reduction in force or layoff notifications in May or June for next school year

The balance of positions eliminated comes from attrition –eliminating vacant positions or positions where there was a retirement or resignation.

Certificated school-based staff – Overall 63.65 full-time equivalent (FTE) reductions, representing a 2.9% of total certificated school based staff. This group includes a variety of positions and roles, including teachers, librarians, counselors, nurses and other specialists.

– Overall 63.65 full-time equivalent (FTE) reductions, representing a 2.9% of total certificated school based staff. This group includes a variety of positions and roles, including teachers, librarians, counselors, nurses and other specialists. Non-certificated school-based staff – Overall 52.76 FTE reductions.

– Overall 52.76 FTE reductions. Administration and central support staff – Overall 39.59 FTE position reductions, representing 16% of total administrative and central office staff.

– Overall 39.59 FTE position reductions, representing 16% of total administrative and central office staff. Bundling of paraeducator and hourly positions – To offer paraeducators more hours and full-time roles. This change also helps the district save on benefits costs by bundling some hourly positions with paraeducator positions. Hourly positions includes such roles as noon hour supervisors and crossing guards.