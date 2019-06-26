DuPont City Government fails again to follow city zoning code

Submitted by Beth Elliott.

Once again, the citizens of DuPont and the Nisqually Delta Association have stepped up to protect our city from illegal development. This is the 5th time in less than two years that citizens have successfully intervened to protect our small-town character from illegal development. How many more times must we keep doing this? How many more dollars must we spend to defend our quality of life?

Sequalitchew Creek Trail

In the latest battle, the citizens and NDA won an appeal against an industrial warehouse building that was to be located behind the Creekside Apartments, adjacent to the Sequalitchew Creek and Canyon, and on top of an historical area that included the Buffalo Soldiers encampment, the original Methodist Mission and previous home to the Nisqually Indians. The Hearing Examiner denied the proposed warehouse because it violated our code, DMC 25.45.030 (17) which states, “Warehouses shall not be located abutting a main street (DuPont Steilacoom Road, Center Drive or the access road from Center Drive to Sequalitchew Village).”

While this area is not pristine, the natural beauty of the old growth trees, the landmark Oregon White Oak trees and the natural environment make this area a perfect entrance into the Sequalitchew Creek Canyon. This area should be part of a larger historical district that includes the Nisqually Tribe, the Buffalo Soldiers, the Methodist Mission and the Hudson Bay Company. DuPont is missing out on an important opportunity to preserve history. How many historical districts are there that celebrate the multicultural rich history of all peoples that have inhabited these lands?

Before the developer comes back with another proposal here are some actions you can take:

Contact your city council members and ask them to demand that the Development Director follow our zoning codes Come speak at the next City Council meeting on July 9 at 7:00pm. Write letters to the editor to the Tacoma News Tribune and to the Suburban Times

Isn’t it about time that Mayor Mike Courts and Development Director Jeff Wilson followed our city zoning codes?