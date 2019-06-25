Vintage Cars to Finish ‘The Great Race’ in Tacoma on Sunday

Submitted by Travel Tacoma.

About 120 vintage cars in “The Great Race” will wrap up their nine-day precision endurance journey in Tacoma and Pierce County this weekend, June 29-30. The public is welcome to join the excitement at the final finish line and at events along the way.

120 vintage cars are expected to complete “The Great Race” on Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m., at America’s Car Museum.

Racers make an overnight stop Saturday in Spanaway at LeMay Collections at Marymount. On Sunday they’re expected at the final finish line from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at America’s Car Museum in Tacoma.

Car shows, tours, food trucks and other activities are part of local events welcoming The Great Race to the area.

“The Great Race” drivers follow precise maps and times on their nine-day race up the West Coast.

Saturday at LeMay Collections at Marymount, Spanaway:

Car show, music, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors and more.

VIP experience includes a meet-and-greet dinner with Great Race drivers and crew, a chauffeured Model T tour and special seating at Sunday’s final finish line.

Sunday at America’s Car Museum, Tacoma

Car show, a “Taste of the Race” food truck festival and beer garden, vendors and more.

ACM members are invited to a VIP party in Club Auto during the car show.

Picnic blankets and lawn chairs for festival seating are welcome.

The public is welcome to see “The Great Race” participants and their vintage rides this weekend.

Sunday at Dacca Park in Fife

The 13th annual Fife Family Affair Car Show is open 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Continue with the vintage theme and visit retro diners The Poodle Dog and Pick-Quick Drive-In.

Participants in this year’s 2,300-mile race left Riverside, California on June 22. The Great Race started in 1983 and is open to automobiles through model year 1974.

For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.