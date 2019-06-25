Veteran’s Drive road improvements planned

Live in Lake City? Visit American Lake Park often? Wondering when road improvements are coming to the neighborhood?

Come to an open house Wednesday, June 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. to hear about planned road improvements for Veteran’s Drive from Gravelly Lake Drive to American Lake Park.

Improvements include sidewalks, curb, gutter, stormwater upgrades and bike facilities.

Please join us to learn more about what is planned and when you can expect to see work begin. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW.