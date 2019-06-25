The Gallery at TCC Hosts Juried Local Art Exhibit

The Gallery (Building 4) at Tacoma Community College is hosting its popular Juried Local Art Exhibit for the 17th consecutive year (June 24-August 9). This exhibit is open to local artists, who submit works to be judged by a four-person panel. Awards will be announced at the July 18 (4-6 pm) exhibit reception.

The following Gallery Talks will take place noon in The Gallery:

Bill Turner, June 24

Judith Perry, June 25

Elizabeth Pulos, June 26

Paul Steucke, July 1

Sam Marroquin, July 17

Pamela Transue, July 24

Lynette Charters, July 25

The Gallery is open 10 am-5 pm Monday-Thursday. Exhibit artists include:

Lois Beck

Marilyn Bedford

Brett Carlson

Lynette Charters

Alain Clerc

Scott Davies

Frank Dippolito

Margaret Doty

Herb Hallberg

Connie Hardy

Deirdre Herron

Lavonne Hoivik

George Hoivik

Mary Beth Hynes

Hart James

Becky Knold

Margo Macdonald

Marilyn Mahoney

Sam Marroquin

Maria Meneses

William Mitchell

Bernie Mitchem

David W. Murdach

Irene Osborn

Jeanette Otis

Christine Parent

Judith Perry

Barbara Patterson

Liz Pulos

Kendall Reid

Bobby Ritter

Dexter Russaw

Jason Sobottka

Paul Steucke

Sharon Styer

Kelly Terrell

Robert Thomas

Pamela Transue

William Turner

Marques Vickers

Lariane Wade

Sarah Waldo

Karin Williams