The Gallery at TCC Hosts Juried Local Art Exhibit

The Gallery (Building 4) at Tacoma Community College is hosting its popular Juried Local Art Exhibit for the 17th consecutive year (June 24-August 9). This exhibit is open to local artists, who submit works to be judged by a four-person panel. Awards will be announced at the July 18 (4-6 pm) exhibit reception.
The following Gallery Talks will take place noon in The Gallery:
- Bill Turner, June 24
- Judith Perry, June 25
- Elizabeth Pulos, June 26
- Paul Steucke, July 1
- Sam Marroquin, July 17
- Pamela Transue, July 24
- Lynette Charters, July 25
The Gallery is open 10 am-5 pm Monday-Thursday. Exhibit artists include:
- Lois Beck
- Marilyn Bedford
- Brett Carlson
- Lynette Charters
- Alain Clerc
- Scott Davies
- Frank Dippolito
- Margaret Doty
- Herb Hallberg
- Connie Hardy
- Deirdre Herron
- Lavonne Hoivik
- George Hoivik
- Mary Beth Hynes
- Hart James
- Becky Knold
- Margo Macdonald
- Marilyn Mahoney
- Sam Marroquin
- Maria Meneses
- William Mitchell
- Bernie Mitchem
- David W. Murdach
- Irene Osborn
- Jeanette Otis
- Christine Parent
- Judith Perry
- Barbara Patterson
- Liz Pulos
- Kendall Reid
- Bobby Ritter
- Dexter Russaw
- Jason Sobottka
- Paul Steucke
- Sharon Styer
- Kelly Terrell
- Robert Thomas
- Pamela Transue
- William Turner
- Marques Vickers
- Lariane Wade
- Sarah Waldo
- Karin Williams
Leave a Reply