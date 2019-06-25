The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The Gallery at TCC Hosts Juried Local Art Exhibit

By Leave a Comment

The Gallery (Building 4) at Tacoma Community College is hosting its popular Juried Local Art Exhibit for the 17th consecutive year (June 24-August 9). This exhibit is open to local artists, who submit works to be judged by a four-person panel. Awards will be announced at the July 18 (4-6 pm) exhibit reception.

The following Gallery Talks will take place noon in The Gallery:

  • Bill Turner, June 24
  • Judith Perry, June 25
  • Elizabeth Pulos, June 26
  • Paul Steucke, July 1
  • Sam Marroquin, July 17
  • Pamela Transue, July 24
  • Lynette Charters, July 25

The Gallery is open 10 am-5 pm Monday-Thursday. Exhibit artists include:

  • Lois Beck
  • Marilyn Bedford
  • Brett Carlson
  • Lynette Charters
  • Alain Clerc
  • Scott Davies
  • Frank Dippolito
  • Margaret Doty
  • Herb Hallberg
  • Connie Hardy
  • Deirdre Herron
  • Lavonne Hoivik
  • George Hoivik
  • Mary Beth Hynes
  • Hart James
  • Becky Knold
  • Margo Macdonald
  • Marilyn Mahoney
  • Sam Marroquin
  • Maria Meneses
  • William Mitchell
  • Bernie Mitchem
  • David W. Murdach
  • Irene Osborn
  • Jeanette Otis
  • Christine Parent
  • Judith Perry
  • Barbara Patterson
  • Liz Pulos
  • Kendall Reid
  • Bobby Ritter
  • Dexter Russaw
  • Jason Sobottka
  • Paul Steucke
  • Sharon Styer
  • Kelly Terrell
  • Robert Thomas
  • Pamela Transue
  • William Turner
  • Marques Vickers
  • Lariane Wade
  • Sarah Waldo
  • Karin Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *