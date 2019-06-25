Like our parks? Tell us more

Want to have a say in the future of our parks? We have an open house coming up and we want you to join us!

This Thursday, June 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. we’ll be at Lakewood City Hall and we invite you to come participate in our Parks Legacy Plan update.

Your feedback is instrumental to shaping this plan, which guides future uses and development in our parks.

Can’t make it? Not to worry, we have an online survey you can take to share your thoughts (also available in Spanish and Korean) and an online forum where we welcome your feedback.

