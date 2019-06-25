Finding Balance

Justin Wagers ’17 held his arms straight out at his sides, using them to adjust his balance as he made his way across a 1-inch-wide length of nylon webbing.

He could feel the taught fabric swaying under his toes, threatening to knock him off balance. More than 100 feet below, onlookers watched, rapt, as he stopped walking, lifted one foot off of the webbing and held it out to the side, before placing it back on the length of fabric and continuing across the expanse.

Read more at the UPS website.