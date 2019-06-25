Construction and traffic lane closures during the weeks of June 24 and July 1

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. is closed to traffic just north of Division Avenue to N. Tacoma Avenue. Construction will last the entire summer break to about September 4. Large trucks should follow the detour route from 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue. More.

Last week, the first track was installed Stadium Way south of Division Avenue. On Wednesday, June 26, the contractor plans to pour concrete in this section. Then the “test track” will be inspected for two weeks. Crews continue to remove asphalt south of this area for the next track installation.

In Hilltop, the contractor will continue working on the water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, moving to the intersection of MLK Jr. Way and 12th Street and then to the MLK Jr. Way and 11th St. intersection. In addition, crews are building foundations for the Link power poles along Martin Luther King Jr. Way and along Stadium Way. At the traction power substation on Stadium Way, crews plan to bring power from Broadway to the substation in late June/early July. Commerce Street is open to two-way traffic. Construction is not planned on N. 1st St. or Division Ave. this week.

The contractor will not be working during the 4th of July weekend (July 4-7). The contractor plans to work in the intersection of N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. as early as Monday, July 8. Two-way traffic will be maintained on N. Tacoma Ave.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Way

When

Weeks of June 24 and July 1

Where

Stadium Way between Division Avenue and N. Tacoma Avenue – street closed. Follow detour routes on Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. E Street, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue. The truck detour is 9th Street to Tacoma Avenue.

Stadium Way from Division Ave to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 12th St – lane restriction.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 11th St. intersection – southbound lane closure from 10th St. to 11th St. Expected to start on June 28.

S. 11th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 11th St. is closed for about a half block west of MLK Jr. Way. Expected to start on June 28.

S. 14th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 14th St. is closed on either side of MLK Jr. Way for about one block. This area is expected to open early this week.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.