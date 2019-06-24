Thorne Lane girder setting brings overnight I-5 closures in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – The first set of bridge girders for one of two new Thorne Lane overpasses that span Interstate 5 are scheduled to be installed during overnight hours of Friday, June 28.

This work will require traffic in both directions of I-5 be reduced to a single lane and directed up and over the Thorne Lane ramps. Law enforcement will be in place to assist with traffic control.

Additional ramp closures are scheduled next week at 41st Division Drive for guardrail and noise wall construction.

Overnight ramp closures:

Tuesday, June 25

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 26

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, June 27

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive and the 41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, June 28

Northbound and southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane and that single lane will be detoured up and over the Thorne Lane off- and on-ramps from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers can expect to see overnight single lane closures each night next week, Monday through Thursday, on both directions of I-5 in the work zone between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.