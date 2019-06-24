New traffic signal system to be activated at 22nd Ave. E. and 152nd St. E. on June 25

A new traffic signal system will be activated at the 22nd Avenue East and 152nd Street East intersection in Spanaway on June 25.

This activation is weather dependent. Once the signal is activated, motorists will be able to use the new left and right turn lanes from 22nd Avenue East onto 152nd Street East, as well as the new left turn lane and right turn lane from 152nd Street East onto 22nd Avenue East.

The new signal and turn lanes are part of a project to improve safety and operations at the T-shaped intersection, which is located west of Naches Trail Elementary School. Work on the project began in August 2018.

Planting at the new stormwater detention pond on the south side of 152nd Street East will be completed in early October.

In 2018, crews cleared portions of the project site, began widening the south side of 152nd Street East and built the stormwater detention pond. Utility companies also relocated utility lines.

Earlier in 2019, about 600 feet of 22nd Avenue East from where it intersects with 152nd Street East was rebuilt. Crews also constructed sidewalks along 22nd Avenue East and curb ramps at the intersection, installed new crosswalks, and added new street lights, curbs and gutters.

Active Construction, Inc. is the project’s contractor. The construction cost is approximately $2,345,000 and is funded with County Road Funds.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5650.