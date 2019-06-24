Lakewood Farmers Market sees record sales

In only its third week of the 2019 market season the Lakewood Farmers Market saw its highest sales in the history of the market on June 18.

This is the third week in a row where the market has seen an increase in overall sales collected – opening day sales were up 21 percent from 2018.

We’re excited to see our vendors do so well and to see our community come together to enjoy this seasonal event.

The market runs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Sept. 10, 2019 around the fountain at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

At the Lakewood Farmers Market you will find local farmers with fresh produce, handmade jewelry, handcut flowers, kettle corn, homemade pastries and desserts, handmade soaps, lotions and bath bombs, wooden gift items, sweet wine, mead and other items. There are also food trucks, ice cream and food booths for those looking to grab lunch, and live entertainment on the market stage.