Curran Apple Orchard 2019 Summer Concert Series

Submitted by CORE.

Join us for great music, food and fun during the 2019 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring blankets, picnics or enjoy food from one of our local food vendors. (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks).

July 11 U253 is a premier U2 Tribute Band based out of University Place.

This high energy musical performance by Eirik O’Neal, Tim Rades, Greg Jacoby and Doug Davis will perform songs made famous by one of the best bands in the world! Jackets from Julia, started by a local elementary school student, will also be on hand to collect new and gently used jackets to donate to foster kids in the Puget Sound area. The Itty Bitty Schnitty food truck will sell delicious schnitzels, specialty sausages and other German/Austrian delights.

July 25 America’s First Corps Band “Courage”

Enjoy outstanding rock and roll performed by “Courage” from

JBLM! Courage is the America’s First Corps rock band from the 56th Army Band. Their support for our community has been rock steady for many years. Come out and support our soldiers. The Boss Mama’s Kitchen food truck will be serving up American comfort food, including gourmet grilled cheese and burgers. Be sure to bring your appetite and your friends.

Aug 8 Rock N’ Roll Magic will perform hits spanning the 50s, 60s, 70s, classic rock and roll, Motown, and some country too. This five-member group has a musical vocabulary of hundreds of the most iconic popular dance hits from the history of Rock N’ Roll. R N’ R Magic hails from our own community and can’t wait to play for you. Boss Mama’s Kitchen will be there too. This food truck offers some delicious comfort food, including gourmet grilled cheese and burgers.

Thanks to the CORE for sponsoring Rock N’ Roll Magic.

The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.

For more information, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or apples@curranappleorchard.com



*In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be relocated to the Curtis High School Cafeteria located at 8425 40th St. West, University Place.