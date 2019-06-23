Volleyball Officials Wanted

The Tacoma-Pierce County Volleyball Officials Board is in need of individuals who are interested in officiating middle school, junior high, senior high, college, and recreation department volleyball matches throughout Pierce County. Line Judges are also needed for local high school matches. Depending upon availability and experience, officials can easily earn up to $1500-$3500 per season.

A comprehensive training program scheduled for August 20, 28 and Sept. 4 from 5:30-8:30pm is offered for all new officials and the opportunities to advance in the organization are extensive.

For students, parents, retirees, or former athletes looking to re-connect with a sport, officiating high school and middle school sports is also an excellent way to earn some extra income and provide a great service to the schools. Registration is currently underway but the class size is limited so please contact us immediately.

For additional information on becoming a volleyball official, please visit our website at www.tpcvob.com and contact Marc Blau at 253-677-2872 or mhblau@comcast.net.