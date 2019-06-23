Pardon our progress: Fort Steilacoom Park road improvements coming soon

It’s finally happening! We are upgrading utilities into Fort Steilacoom Park and repaving Angle Lane to complete our roadway restoration from last year.

Work begins Wednesday, June 27 and will be complete by mid-August. Please note that areas of the park will be closed to vehicle access to enable our contractors to get their work done.

Angle Lane (from Waughop Lake to Steilacoom Blvd.) will be closed to all access during the work week in order to expedite the work and complete construction as quickly as possible.

Construction workers will access a staging area at the end of Angle Lane near Elwood Drive. Portions of Angle Lane, as well as parking in this area and access to the dog park, may be closed at times. Please observe signs and do not attempt to drive or walk through restricted areas. This is for your own safety and it will allow us to complete the work in a more efficient manner.

If you are a pedestrian please use care and caution around Angle Lane Road.

Planning construction projects at a very active park site can be difficult and can create access issues and short-term inconveniences for neighbors and park visitors. Our goal is to be as efficient as possible with our City resources as well as ensure a safe park experience for all.

We appreciate the public’s patience while this project is completed.