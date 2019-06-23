JBLM hosts July 4th “Freedom Fest” Celebration Thursday; Free; Open to the Public

This year’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord “Freedom Fest” celebration is Thursday, July 4 from 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums on JBLM Main. The fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the general public.

Freedom Fest offers fair food, the Classy Chassis Car Show, carnival rides, games, stage entertainment, Kids’ World magic, games and kids’ stage acts, sponsor booth giveaways, roving entertainers and more.

Eddie Montgomery of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry band is the Freedom Fest headliner. He’s touring in honor of his duo partner, Troy Gentry, who died last September.

Main Stage schedule:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – The Beach Balls, Beach Boys Tribute

1 – 2:30 p.m. – Blues Power Revue, 50’s, 60’s & Blues Brothers Tribute

3 – 4 p.m. – Infinity Project, Journey Tribute

5 – 6 p.m. – Megs McLean, Young Country

6:30 – 8 p.m. – Montgomery Gentry, American Country Superstars

Salute to the Union begins at 8:30 p.m. in Cowan Stadium followed by an America’s I Corps Band concert at 9 p.m. The fireworks display will begin around 10 p.m., or as soon as it’s completely dark.

To see a complete list of scheduled events and additional information visit www.JBLMFreedomFest.com.

Installation access instructions:Visitors may not bring weapons, alcohol, glass bottles, illegal drugs, fireworks, or pets onto the base or onto festival grounds. All visitors to JBLM are subject to search, as are vehicles, purses, backpacks, and other hand-carried items entering the base. Medical alert and medical assistance animals are permitted. Marijuana is illegal on JBLM.

Non-DOD visitors: Access JBLM via I-5 exit 119, and enter at the DuPont Gate. Drivers should have a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. Passengers age 16 and older must bring a state or federal government issued photo ID to be admitted to the installation. You will be directed to a satellite parking area, where shuttle buses will provide transportation to the stadium.

Military ID card holders with installation access may enter at other gates. Parking is first-come first-served, and carpooling is encouraged when possible.