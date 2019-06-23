Coming soon: Southbound I-5 traffic shift in Fife and Tacoma

TACOMA – After a few unforeseen delays, contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge will shift all southbound I-5 traffic on to the new northbound I-5 bridge during overnight hours Friday, June 28, if the weather allows.

In the days leading up to the traffic shift, crews will finish installing essential overhead construction signs that will aid drivers during the two years the traffic switch is in place.

The Washington State Department of Transportation created a video that describes what lanes travelers need to be in so they can reach their destinations.

The following overnight ramp closures will occur the week of June 24:

Monday, June 24

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

54th Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 25

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

54th Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street/Portland Avenue and SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 ramp to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

East and westbound South 38th Street exits from southbound I-5 and eastbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 26

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

54th Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street/Portland Avenue and SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

East and westbound South 38th Street exits from southbound I-5 and eastbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, June 27

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street/Portland Avenue and SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 temporary connection to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

East and westbound South 38th Street exits from southbound I-5 and eastbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, June 28

Eastbound SR 16 temporary connection to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street/Portland Avenue and SR 167 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

East and westbound South 38th Street exits from southbound I-5 and eastbound SR 16 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Overnight lane closures:

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way each night June 24-28 during early morning hours from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., and until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 29.

Southbound I-5 will have rolling slowdowns from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way from midnight to 4 a.m., Saturday, June 29.

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane each night from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. June 24-28.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.