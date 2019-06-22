Comment period on DuPont’s Shoreline Master Program review now open

Description of proposal: The City proposes to amend its Shoreline Master Program to be consistent with the Shoreline Management Act (SMA) to review, and, if necessary, revise its Shoreline Master Program at least once every eight years. RCW 90.58.080 specifies the deadline for the City to review, amend, and adopt Shoreline Master Programs by June 30, 2019.

These amendments are intended to ensure consistency between the City’s Shoreline Master Plan, updated critical area ordinance, and laws and guidelines that may have changed since the City last updated its SMP. This is a non-project action reviewed under the integrated SEPA/GMA process.

SEPA ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

CITY OF DUPONT 2019 SHORELINE MASTER PROGRAM PERIODIC REVIEW

City File Nos. PLNG2018-029 & 030

Proponent: City of DuPont

Location of proposal: The SMP applies to all areas within the City’s shoreline jurisdiction. The City of DuPont’s shoreline jurisdiction consists of Puget Sound, including the Brackish Marsh at the downstream end of Sequalitchew Creek, and lands 200 feet landward of the ordinary high water mark.

Lead agency: City of DuPont

The Responsible Official hereby makes the following findings and conclusions based on a review of the environmental checklist and attachments; comments received from City Departments; other information on file with the City and the policies, plans and regulations designated by the City of DuPont as a basis for the exercise of substantive authority under RCW 43.21C.060.

The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis and protection have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and/or mitigating measures have been applied that ensure no significant adverse impacts will be created.

Responsible Official: Jeffrey S. Wilson, AICP

Director, Department of Community Development

Contact Information: City of DuPont | 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327 | 253-912-5393

CONCLUSIONS OF THE RESPONSIBLE OFFICIAL: The Responsible Official has determined, with the mitigation measures listed above, that the proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment, and an Environmental Impact Statement is not required under RCW 43.21c.030(2). This decision is made after review of a completed environmental checklist, other information on file with the City, and existing regulations.

COMMENT PERIOD: This proposed DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2). The City shall not act on this proposal for 14 days. Comments must be submitted no later than 5:00 pm on July 9, 2019. Please direct any comments concerning this threshold determination by mail to: Jeffrey S. Wilson, AICP, Director, Department of Community Development | SEPA Responsible Official | City of DuPont 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327 or by email to jwilson@dupontwa.gov.

APPEAL PERIOD: Consistent with DMC 25.175.060(4) and WAC 197-11-680, this Determination may be appealed to the City hearing examiner. Only parties of record may file an administrative appeal. Appeals must be received no later than 7 days following the comment period or by 5:00 pm on July 16, 2019. Instructions for filing an appeal are found in DMC 25.175.060(4). Appeals shall be in writing, be accompanied by the required appeal fee ($1,500), and contain the information detailed in DMC 25.175.060(4)(d). You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact Jeff Wilson to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals.

Issue Date: June 25, 2019

End of Comment Period: July 9, 2019

End of Appeal Period: July 16, 2019