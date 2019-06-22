The Suburban Times

City of DuPont Planning Commission June 24 Meeting Agenda

The City of DuPont Planning Commission will meet on June 24, 2019 (6 pm) at City Hall (1700 Civic Dr). The meeting agenda is listed below:

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. ANNOUNCEMENT AND APPROVAL OF AGENDA
  4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    1. Minutes June 10, 2019
  5. PUBLIC HEARING
    1. Proposed amendments to the City of DuPont Shoreline Master Plan (SMP), File No. PLNG2018-029
  6. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
  7. NEW BUSINESS
  8. PUBLIC Comments (Limited to 3 minutes per individual. A speaker cannot cede their time.)
  9. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
    1. Proposal to cancel July 8th, 2019 meeting
    2. Extended Agenda 6-20-2019
  10. PLANNING COMMISSION MEMBER COMMENTS
  11. ADJOURNMENT

