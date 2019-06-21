Lakewood sign code changes go into effect July 3, 2019

On July 3, 2019 new regulations go into effect that govern signs within the city of Lakewood. The regulations cover the areas of temporary signs, including dimensional standards and permit requirements for signs by zoning district for temporary signs, maintenance standards, signs located in public rights-of-way, enforcement of non-compliant signs, sign removal and prohibited signs.

The changes are part of a recent update to the section of Lakewood Municipal Code that regulates signs. The Lakewood City Council approved the changes at its June 3, 2019 meeting.

The following regulations go into effect July 3, 2019:

Temporary signs: There is no limit on the number of temporary signs allowed on private or public property. A temporary sign is defined as: “A portable structure that is not permanently mounted and would not require a building permit to be attached to a permanent structure.” The table lists dimensional standards and permit requirements by zone district for temporary signs.

Maintenance Standards: All signs shall be maintained in a safe condition and in good repair per the Community & Economic Development Director or designee. Any sign that is damaged shall be restored to a safe condition immediately. Failure to maintain a sign in a safe condition and in good repair shall be grounds for revocation of a sign permit. Any temporary sign that is poorly maintained must be replaced or is subject to removal.

All signs shall be free of tears, holes, chipping, cracking, peeling, fading or discoloration, graffiti, rust on any functional or non-functional component, and must not be battered, shredded or damaged.

Any sign that has fallen is subject to removal.

All illuminated sign faces must be maintain a consistent level of illumination.

Signs in the Right-of-Way: Generally, temporary signs are permitted in the right-of-way. All temporary signs must be located so they do not block visibility or become hazardous per the City Engineer. If the City Engineer determines that a sign is hazardous, it may be removed without notice.

Enforcement: Permanent signs that were permitted and installed prior to July 3, 2019 are legal, non-conforming signs and are permitted per compliance with the revised LMC 18A.50.675. All non-compliant temporary signs must be removed by July 3, 2019. The new sign code is enforced by the procedures established in LMC 18A.02.460.

Sign Removal: Between July 3 and December 1, 2019 temporary signs that are removed due to placement or deferred maintenance will be stored at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street. To learn more about retrieving a removed sign please contact the City at (253) 589-2489.

Prohibited Signs: The following signs are prohibited in all zoning districts:

Roof signs. Signs posted upon utility poles, traffic control devices, or other public utility devices. Signs which, by virtue of their size, location, movement, coloring or manner of illumination, may be confused with traffic control signs or signals. Posters, pennants, banners, streamers, string pennants, blinking or flashing or strobe lights, searchlights, strings, twirlers, propellers, flares, and other displays of a carnival nature, blimps, or inflatables except as permitted in conjunction with a temporary sign pursuant to LMC 18A.50.665, Provisions for Temporary Signs. Animated, emitting, moving, rotating, or visually projecting signs. Signs affixed to a tree, shrub, rock or other natural object. Public address systems or sound devices used in conjunction with any sign. Abandoned signs Billboard signs, except as provided for in LMC 18A.50.675 “non-conforming signs”. Temporary signs installed at Gateway locations or traffic islands located within the public right-of-way. Signs installed in roundabouts, except when expressly allowed by the City Engineer via a right-of-way permit approved by the City of Lakewood Public Works Engineering Department. Feather Banners.

View the table below for information on allowable sizes of signs in specific zoning designations.