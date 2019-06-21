Harry Potter Movie Marathon at The Grand Cinema

Harry Potter fans make up one of the most committed fandoms of all time. But are fans in the South Sound committed enough to attend a 24-hour Harry Potter Movie Marathon? This July, The Grand Cinema in downtown Tacoma will play every Harry Potter movie (from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2), beginning Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 AM and ending Sunday, July 28 at approximately 11:00 AM. Tickets are on sale now.

Movie-goers can expect to see all the Harry Potter movies on the big screen as well as enjoy character appearances, special themed treats, and fun activities, including crafts, photo opportunities, and gathering ’round to sing happy birthday to Harry Potter (who turns 39 on July 31!). Attendees are encouraged to come in costume as their favorite character, or representing their Hogwarts House. The Grand Cinema is excited to partner with Weekend of Wizardry to create this magical marathon. Weekend of Wizardry hosts regular Potter-themed events, including their recent December event at Hotel Murano, a “magical 4-day fan created event celebrating the world of Harry Potter.”

The Grand’s concessions will be open throughout the night with additional food available for purchase. The total runtime of all eight films is just under 20 hours; there will be multiple intermissions to enjoy Harry Potter-themed activities and refreshments, or pay Moaning Myrtle a visit.

Can’t do it all in 24 hours? Each of the original eight Harry Potter films will have an additional screening between Monday, July 29–Thursday, August 1. Two films, in order, will screen at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM each of those four days.

HARRY POTTER MOVIE MARATHON

When: Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 AM to Sunday, July 28 at 11:00 AM

Where: The Grand Cinema, 606 S Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA

Tickets: General Admission, $60; Members: $50; Youth under 18: $50

(All children under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.)

Information: 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com/films/harry-potter-movie-marathon/