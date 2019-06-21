DuPont seeks ‘For or Against’ volunteers for upcoming ballot issue

The City of DuPont is seeking volunteers for the “For and Against” Committees for the following November Ballot Measure: Four-Year Levy Lid Lift for Paramedic Services.

DuPont City Council is seeking interested citizens to serve on the “For and Against” Committees for the upcoming November Ballot issue regarding paramedic services.

DuPont City Council may adopt an ordinance affecting the City’s regular property tax rate. Proposition 1 would provide paramedic services at no out of pocket cost to residents. The regular property tax levy would increase by $.66 per $1,000 assessed value and would replace the existing levy.

Interested citizens should submit a letter of interest to Karri Muir, City Clerk, by email at kmuir@dupontwa.gov or by mail to City of DuPont, Attn: Karri Muir, City Clerk, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327.

Applications must be received by July 1, 2019, by 4:00 pm.