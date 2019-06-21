6-day closure of Vickery Avenue Bridge over SR 512 begins Monday

PUYALLUP – Pierce County travelers in Parkland are encouraged to plan-ahead for a six-day total closure of the Vickery Avenue Bridge over State Route 512.

The bridge will close around-the-clock from 6 a.m. Monday, June 24 to 7 a.m. Saturday, June 29. The closure will allow contractor crews to completely remove and replace the road across the bridge.

During the closure, travelers will follow a signed detour via Waller road.

The work will not affect travel on SR 512.

Real time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app or Twitter.