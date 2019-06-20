Warehouses: It’s Not Just a Local Issue

Submitted by Tetyana Burnett, military spouse and DuPont resident since 2003.

I am a mother. I have two beautiful and smart children. They were born in DuPont. Like many military families, we chose to build our home here because, frankly, this town is amazing. We learned its history with our kids, too. And we talked a lot about it with our kids as they grew: about the Nisqually who have been cherishing this land for more than 5,700 years, about the first European settlers, Hudson Bay Company, Fort Nisqually, about Chief Leschi, Chloe Clark, Buffalo Soldiers… The history is so rich here.

The land is so beautiful! The community is so family and military friendly. It’s hard not to fall in love with DuPont. We also read a lot of books with our kids. When they were 5 years old, their favorite one was The Lorax by Dr. Seuss. So, I was not surprised when a few months ago my twins reacted to the site of freshly cut trees along the Dupont-Steilacoom road with this sad statement: “Is Dupont turning into a Once-ler town?” I heard them. I paused. And then I thought, well, it’s time to teach them about economy, right?

Is this the only possible future for DuPont? Hopefully, not.

Let’s face it: we are a consumer nation. Business needs a way to distribute merchandise to customers. And distribution warehouses need to be close to transportation hubs – freeways, rail, ports. Today developers see any vacant land as dollars in their pocket, and our elected representatives see jobs that help them get re-elected. The question remains though: what kind of jobs? A few weeks ago Senator Steve O’Ban spoke at a meeting about DuPont being an “economic engine for South Puget Sound” and endorsed our current mayor.

Hence, the future of our lovely community is not rosy: a mayor, who has made it known to developers that we are open for business and assured them that DuPont will do whatever it takes to get to “yes” (even if it implies disregarding the city’s zoning codes and ignoring the voices of the community).

Plus a senator and congressman, who want jobs in our community at any cost to those of us who have supported them in the past. These unfortunate circumstances have created a mess we and our children will have to live with and are expected to accept as a new normal.

The truth is – distribution warehouses do not create jobs, or at least not as many as the above-mentioned elected officials would like us to believe.

Warehouses are automated (we live in the 21st century, not at the beginning of the industrial revolution era). They offer low paying jobs, many of which are temporary or seasonal, which makes it impossible for the people working here to even afford to live in our city.

Moreover, the workforce turnover rates tend to be extremely high. If our current mayor, senator, and congressman choose to believe that burying this beautiful land under the giant warehouses and choking its community with the amount of traffic it was never designed to handle will create a great job market here, I say this nearsighted vision will achieve quite the opposite: it will indeed rob DuPont of its true economic potential and any chance to invite quality employment opportunities.

Do we really want to trade the future of our children for the jobs that don’t support a middle-class lifestyle of DuPont residents? Do we want to negatively affect the standard of living, housing market, the tax base, local spending, and finally, the environment?

Take a drive from South Center Mall to Hawk’s Prairie. Every inch of available land is being used for warehouses. It’s not just a local issue: we live during the time of great warehouse rush. Did you read about what is happening to the Starlight Theater?

In DuPont, we have more than our share of warehouses now. We will be dealing with the outfall from what is already here for years to come. Income from the construction of these warehouses will dry up shortly, and the income our community receives from property tax and B&O, will not be enough to sustain the impact. The jobs created are few and low paying. And the traffic solutions won’t be in place for another 5 years! Five hundred more truck bays are coming online soon. No more, please!

The more I thought about it, the more I realized it was not only about the economy: my kids could learn a lot about politics here, too. We need new leadership. We can’t change the past or the negative impact we already face, but with new leadership we can contain the damage, discover and attract businesses that are compatible with our community, and work together to solve the issues we face. For the better future of our own children.