Steilacoom’s Gonzalez wins P.E.O. Star Scholarship

The prestigious P.E.O. Star Scholarship. for the 2019-2020 academic year, was presented to Maria Gonzalez, a senior at Charles Wright Academy. The scholarship was presented at the local awards ceremony by President Liz Webster.

Maria is the daughter of Dr. George and Mrs. Barbie Gonzalez and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter DV of Tacoma-Gig Harbor, WA.

Miss Gonzalez has been accepted and will attend Harvard University where she has plans to study Government and Spanish beginning this fall.

The P.E.O. Star Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided over $321 million in financial assistance to more than 105,000 recipients. The P.E.O. Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs, located in Nevada, Missouri.